Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $683.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.79 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $663.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 350,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.