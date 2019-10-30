Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

CNC stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

