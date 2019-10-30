Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 6.5%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 3,909,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,757,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622,956 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

