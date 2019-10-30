CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.22. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 64,246 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

