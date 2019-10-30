CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

