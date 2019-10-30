CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 598 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,878 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,010,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,944,000 after purchasing an additional 324,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

