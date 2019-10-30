CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $662,000 Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 874.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

