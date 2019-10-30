CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $729,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 542.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $26,274,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Chemed by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.84. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total value of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

