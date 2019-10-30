CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 260 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day moving average of $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.