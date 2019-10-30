Chainlink Price Reaches $2.63 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $922.24 million and approximately $101.65 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00028588 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase, Mercatox, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01472524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00121931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021033 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Coinbase, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

