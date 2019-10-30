Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

