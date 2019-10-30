Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

