Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 68,970 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,970 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after buying an additional 415,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,426,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after buying an additional 241,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,058 shares of company stock worth $8,368,493. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

