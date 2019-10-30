Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 374 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 628,893 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 298,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 211,258 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.81.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.