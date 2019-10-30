Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 20,285 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

