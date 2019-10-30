Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 12,691 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $23,048,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NMI by 45.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $745,943.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,854.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $4,180,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

