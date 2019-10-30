Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

