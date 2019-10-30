Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55.

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 100,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,843. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.