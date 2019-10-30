Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.60 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

