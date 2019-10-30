Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TORO stock remained flat at $GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.18.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

