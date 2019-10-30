Chicago Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pra Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.