Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

