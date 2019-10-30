CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1443900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,507 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,900,000 after buying an additional 689,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

