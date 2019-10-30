CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

CIM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.