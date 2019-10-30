Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $785.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $785.37.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

CMG stock traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $775.52. The stock had a trading volume of 471,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total transaction of $22,442,427.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $146,249,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,437 shares of company stock worth $65,371,643. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

