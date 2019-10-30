Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Choice Properties REIT to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

