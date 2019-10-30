Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 864,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

