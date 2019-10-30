CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

CCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. On average, analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (CCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.