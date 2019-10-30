CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.