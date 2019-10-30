CIBC Increases Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$45.50

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

ENGH stock opened at C$37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

