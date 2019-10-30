Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2019 guidance at $16.60-16.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $16.60-16.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.