Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 198,131 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. 10,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

