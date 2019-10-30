Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.20. 6,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,576. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $276.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.