Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 636,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,394. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

