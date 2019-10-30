Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,617 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 239,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

