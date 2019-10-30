Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

