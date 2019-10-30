Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $339.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

