Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 336,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.96. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 25.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 64.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

