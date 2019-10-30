Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Insider Sells $18,596.60 in Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) insider Harry D. Cohen sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $18,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,311. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 191,309 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 658,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 573,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

