CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,391 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,204.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

