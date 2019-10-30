CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.