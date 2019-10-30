CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 296,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,811. The company has a market capitalization of $963.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

CNXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

