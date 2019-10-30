Cognex’s (CGNX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.09.

CGNX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 22.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cognex by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,091,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

