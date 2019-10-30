Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70-16.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.69 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

