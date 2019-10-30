Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.61

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 2410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.