Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 90,810 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.20% of CVS Health worth $162,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

