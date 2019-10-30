Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 44,209 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,209 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $103,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chevron by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

