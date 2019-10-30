Coho Partners Ltd. Takes $817,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

