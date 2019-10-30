CoinUs Trading 46.6% Lower This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $872,735.00 and $205.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006028 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000366 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

