Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

